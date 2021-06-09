Ongoing

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from June 1-30 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.

June 15

Enterprise Career Center is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Career Center is located at 2021 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Many jobs have immediate hiring needs, and listings can be found on the Career Center’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/enterprisealcc. Kimber, Michelin, the Florida Department of Corrections and Surge Staffing will be represented at the career fair.

June 16