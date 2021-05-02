May 2

Victoria Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming Sunday on May 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Please join us for worship and celebration through special music and remembering Victoria’s heritage during the worship hour. Rev. Larry Doster, former pastor, will deliver the morning message. Everyone is invited to share Homecoming 2021. Due to COVID, lunch will not be served.

May 4

Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 4 at 11 a.m. in anticipation of establishing a park for the surrounding community to enjoy. The public is invited to attend the ceremony located on the vacant lot at the corner of Wilkerson Street and Highway 27 South/Geneva Highway. Parking is available at the church at 605 Geneva Highway, just a few yards from the site. For more information, contact Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962.