August 27
Enterprise Quarterback Club will hold the season’s first meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Po Folks. Anyone in or who wants to join the QB Club is welcome. A limited supply of game programs will be available at the meeting and at the game for $5. The QB Club will meet on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m., the day before each home game. Those dates are Aug. 27 (before Carver), Sept. 10 (Davidson), Sept. 24 (Early County), Oct. 1 (Prattville), Oct. 8 (Smiths Station), and Oct. 22 (Auburn).
August 28
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. This was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been rescheduled for Friday. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
August 29
5th Saturday Maskquerade Party is being hosted by Downtown Enterprise – Home of the Boll Weevil on August 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come downtown and shop with your favorite local retailers. There will be musicians playing on the sidewalks, extended store hours and stores will be running their own promotions. Also, you will have an opportunity to participate in a blood drive as well as sign up for the census.
August 30
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The dates are July 26th, Aug. 9th, Aug. 30th, Sept. 13th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 11th, and Championship on Oct. 25th. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
August 31
Enjoy summer time savings at the Friends of Enterprise Public Library Summer Mini Book Sale June 1 – August 31. Daily deals only. The sale is located at 101 E. Grubbs Street, the second floor, and is only available during library operating hours. Up to 50% off items marked $0.50 and higher. New items added every week. There are lots of books available to include fiction, great summer reads, literature, sports, religious, romance, inspirational, vintage books, crafts, quilting, handyman, children’s books, home schooling, cookbooks, gardening, history, WWI, Civil War, and more.
September 17
Regency School of Real Estate is beginning on Thursday, September 17 at Century 21 Regency Realty, Inc., 531 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Class is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The cost is $380 (includes book). For more information, contact instructor Robin Foy at 334-389-4410.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack, AL is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, November 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
On-going
Meditation and Tea on Friday afternoons is being offered by Yoga on Main in Enterprise from 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Come as you are with an open mind and smile. Suggested contribution is $10. The intention is for anyone interested to be able to attend, regardless of financial means. Email Lorna at lillerbrunn1@gmail.com for more information.
