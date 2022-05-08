May 12

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on May 12 at the Coffee County Commission Room, 1065 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581X3.

May 14

The Enterprise Farmers Market Peak Season Kickoff Event will be May 15 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Come to the Market for plenty of fresh produce options for your next homemade meal. Vendors are expected to have corn, squash, strawberries, plums, tomatoes, and greens as well as baked good and beautifully-handmade arts and crafts. With the peak season for homegrown vegetables just under way, local chefs will be demonstrating how to make delicious dishes using some of the items available at the Market.

The Boutique Crawl: A Fashion Event will be held in Downtown Enterprise May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Boutique Crawl is collaboration between boutique owners working together to support each other and local business. The Boutique Crawl will begin at 10 a.m. Check in at the Event Information Tent to receive your Access Pass. Visit all of the participating retailers and receive a stamp on your Access Pass. Once all stamps are received, return the Access Pass to the event registration tent to be entered to win a prize basket! At 11 a.m., a special fashion show will take place on West College Street showcasing our local boutique’s clothing. Tickets are available for $10 at participating stores, including Cam’s Cottons, Coffee Corner, Frou Frou Collection and Hello Beautiful Boutique. Proceeds benefit the Coffee County Family Services Back to School Project.

May 15

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, extend a cordial invitation to the celebration of their 133rd Church Anniversary on Sunday, May 15 at 10:45 a.m. Johns Chapel has been an integral component of the close-knit city of Enterprise since it was established in 1889. The guest preacher for this historic event will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, Presiding Prelate of the 9th Episcopal District of the AME Church (State of Alabama). He is the 133rd elected and consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The theme is “Celebrating a Legacy of Living, Loving, and Serving Together in Unity,” (Psalms 133:1). The public is cordially invited to worship in person or virtually. For more information, please visit the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org or Facebook Page. You may also contact Marge Simmons, Anniversary Chairperson, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center, located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Circle / Daleville, will host the Baccalaureate Service for the Daleville High School Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Dr. Walter L. Bowers, Sr. of Dothan, AL, is the speaker for the service; Archbishop Carl McComb is pastor. For additional information, please call the church at 334-598-6279.

May 21

Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Our Guest Speaker is Jacqueline Battle from Montgomery. Our new location is the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St. Come & Bring a Friend!! For more info call 334-406-9683.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

To submit an announcement or event, email news@eprisenow.com

