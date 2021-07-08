Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 373 (Fort Rucker) will hold its July 2021 monthly meeting on July 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ozark Veterans Lodge located at 411 Williams Drive, Ozark, home of DAV Chapter 94. DAV Chapter 94 will have its monthly meeting and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and has invited VVA Chapter members to attend the breakfast. Please RSVP for the breakfast to bob.bcooper@gmail.com by July 8.

Aglow International’s monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Margaret Gibbs from Wicksburg. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend!

July 19

The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmers Federation will be held on Monday, July 19 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. Only one registration per membership for door prizes is permitted, and all members are encouraged to attend. July 20

The Enterprise City Council will convene in a work session followed by a council meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

July 21