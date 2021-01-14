The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. District 91 House Representative Rhett Marques will be speaking on the upcoming Alabama legislative session, and Terry Morse from Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary will give a presentation on her nonprofit organization. Social time begins at 11 a.m. followed by the optional $12 lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the start of the program at noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering, and per Gov. Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com.