Sept. 11

VFW Post 6683 is holding a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. with a breakfast followed by a commemoration of VJ and observance of the terrorist attack of 9-11-2001 at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Boston Butt and Pork Plate fundraiser will conclude with distribution of pre-ordered sales. For more information about the fundraiser go to VFW6683.org.

RE/MAX Premier is hosting a Poker Walk in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the cost to participate is $20. Additional hands are $10, and a card is drawn at each stop beginning at Hoobler Music. Contest registration is $5, and prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m. All proceeds go to Children’s of Alabama.

Sept. 15

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Sept. 15 at the Coffee County Commission Room located at 1065 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. The number of people allowed in the room is limited, so those who plan to attend need to RSVP by calling 334-894-5581 ext. 3.