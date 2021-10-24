St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Center Ridge UMC will have its Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Guest Pastor Rev. John Baxtor will lead the service and special music will be presented. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service. Join us in worship, music and fellowship at 530 County Rd, 5b in Coffee Springs. For more information, call 334-4644749.

Johns Chapel AME Church presents The Great Pink Pumpkin Contest and PINKOUT SUNDAY! Pumpkins must be real—not ceramic, plastic, etc. and reflect the breast cancer awareness theme. They may be dropped off during the Prayer Vigil or please contact LauReen McDaniel at 334-470-1816 to arrange drop off or pickup times. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m. on Sunday. During the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the church will be “painted” pink to observe BREAST CANCER AWARENESS PINKOUT SUNDAY. Come and hear a breast cancer testimonial message by Mrs. Carol Baker of Greater Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and a special message by Pastor Willie White, Jr. The church will be pinked out in pink balloons, pink attire and a fashion show with pink cupcakes and pink lemonade after service in the fellowship hall. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962, LauReen McDaniel at 334-470-1816 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853. The public is cordially invited to attend.