Ongoing
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from now until July 31 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Enterprise Farmers Market Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
July 16-18Back to School Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, July 16 and lasts until midnight on Sunday, July 18. The tax holiday gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may apply.
Downtown Enterprise’s Back to School Bash will be held on July 16 and 17. Enjoy discounts as you buy local and spend local ahead of tax free weekend. One lucky shopper will win a $250 Downtown Shopping Spree sponsored by All In Credit Union. Woof FM will be hosting a live radio remote and providing music, and the After School Activity Fair will take place July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 373 (Fort Rucker) will hold its July 2021 monthly meeting on July 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ozark Veterans Lodge located at 411 Williams Drive, Ozark, home of DAV Chapter 94. DAV Chapter 94 will have its monthly meeting and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and has invited VVA Chapter members to attend the breakfast. Please RSVP for the breakfast to bob.bcooper@gmail.com by July 8.
Aglow International’s monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Margaret Gibbs from Wicksburg. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend!
July 19The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmers Federation will be held on Monday, July 19 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. Only one registration per membership for door prizes is permitted, and all members are encouraged to attend.
July 20The Enterprise City Council will convene in a work session followed by a council meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
July 21The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch buffet opens at 11:30. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, call 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com by July 18.
July 22The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
July 31St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization in Ozark will host the 2021 Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center located at 223 Community Drive in Ozark. The theme is “Breaking Down Barriers, and there will be three speakers: Sister Pertrenna Jackson, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, Pastor Sam Jackson, III, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, and Pastor Grandville Anderson, Pleasant Hill AME Church of Salem. The pre-registration fee is $20 and is due by Saturday, July 31. The onsite registration fee is $25. To register or get more information, contact Sandra Edwards, president of the St. Paul AME Church Lay, at 334-828-3149 or Tonita Williams at 813-966-9232.
August 11St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults series starts Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and continues each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
August 16Enterprise Women’s Day Class of Community Bible Study will begin Aug. 16. The class will meet on Mondays from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of First Baptist Church located on 302 North Main Street. For those who cannot meet in person, a dedicated online Core Group will be offered. The class will spend 30 weeks studying 1 and 2 Peter and Revelation. Online registration is open now for the in-person class or the online Core Group at enterprise.cbsclass.org, or interested parties can contact the Class Coordinator by phone at 334-494-2039 or by email bandL@yahoo.com. Registration will be offered throughout the year. A Children’s Ministry is in progress, and children will be put on a waiting list.
To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.