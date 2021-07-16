July 20The Enterprise City Council will convene in a work session followed by a council meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

July 21The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch buffet opens at 11:30. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, call 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com by July 18.

July 22The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.