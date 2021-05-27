The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Organization will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, May 27 at PoFolks Restaurant featuring guest speaker Bernard D. Nomberg, attorney at the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.

May 30

Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama members will hold a meeting on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. This meeting will be in-person and virtual per use of zoom. The topics of the meeting include low income home energy assistance program, low income water assistance program, community service block grant, and other grants, federal recognition and scheduling classes for history, language and culture. The extension to apply to be a member of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe has been extended to Sept. 30. For questions or concerns, contact Chief James Wright or Vice Chief Nancy Carnley at 334-897-3207 or machis@centuryttel.net. RSVP to machis@centuryttel.net by May 28 to receive a Zoom invite.

May 31