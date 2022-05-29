June 4

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will host a Pre-Vacation Bible School Super Soaker Saturday Fun Day on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entire family is invited to come share the fun. There will be water slides, inflatables, a dunking booth, face painting, board games, volleyball, basketball, ping pong, sack racing, horse shoe tossing, food and snow cones and plenty of FUN! For additional information, please call the church at 334-598-6279. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr., Circle, Daleville, and Archbishop Carl McComb is the pastor.

June 6

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center convenes Vacation Bible School June 6—10, from 6 – 8 p.m. each night.

Classes will be taught for all ages, (three through adults), and registration is currently on-going. Please call 334-598-6279 to arrange transportation or for additional information. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr., Circle, Daleville, and Archbishop Carl McComb is the pastor.

June 18

Military Appreciation Day, hosted by Main Street Enterprise, will be held in Downtown Enterprise on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will begin with its newest addition: the Patriot Parade in which participants will decorate their bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters and trikes and proudly parade down College Street. The event will also have shopping specials, music, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Various military and veterans service organizations will also be set up on College Street to share information about their organizations and provide activities and static displays.

June 21

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be hosting a ServSafe training program on June 21-22 at the Coffee County Extension office in New Brockton. This is a required food safety course for food permit holders.

It is a 2 day in-person course with a written exam. The cost of the course is $140 and you must register online. This course may be needed for restaurant managers and cafeteria managers and food vendors. It is a nationally accredited program through the Restaurant Association. For more information, contact Food Safety Regional Extension Agent Bridgette Brannon at 334-714-1248

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

