St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

The Enterprise Lions Club will hold its fall pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. This is the first year we have held this event at the Farmers’ Market, so please come and visit us at the new location. The menu includes warm, fresh pancakes with syrup and butter, sausage, milk, coffee and orange juice. You may pick up plates to go or dine in. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $5 per person. Please help us support the community with this fundraiser—the Lions’ motto is “We Serve” so let us serve you pancakes and sausage this Saturday at the Farmers’ Market.