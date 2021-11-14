St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Nov. 17

The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) will meet Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The guest speaker will be Britney Garner, President of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women. Also, RWCC officers will be elected and sworn in for the 2022-2023 term. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 12 p.m. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

Nov. 18