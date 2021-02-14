Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents Day. The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday household garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged. City offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 16. For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Troy Towns, an ordained minister with a specific calling to government and education. He is the former State Vice-Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party and Director of Minority Outreach and Engagement. Towns will be speaking on the soul of the Republican Party. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or