March 25

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on today, March 25 at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Bill Cooper, mayor of Enterprise. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.

The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, March 25 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 389-1607 or Chris at 475-6388

March 27