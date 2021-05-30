Ongoing

Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will be held each Wednesday in May 1 at 1 p.m. and will continue through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.

May 31

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged. For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

June 1