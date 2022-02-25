Ongoing
Enterprise YMCA Youth Soccer Registration is Jan. 3- Feb. 25 for ages 3-17. Register for Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschool age 2 1/2—5 years, Enterprise YMCA registering for After School Pickup at all Enterprise Public Elementary Schools for ages K5-12 years old.
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Feb 26
The 2022 Black History Month Empowerment Day will be hosted by Johns Chapel AME Church and H.O.P.E. Ministries on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Empowerment Day will feature a blood drive in support of sickle cell, Black Businesses Expo, voter registration drive, guest speakers on a variety of topics including the importance of blood donation for sickle cell patients, Basic Budgeting and Credit, broadening your knowledge of investing, purchasing a house and planning for the inevitable. This event is free to attend and lunch will be served. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick at 334-494-0479, Geraldine Sanders at 334-475-0118 or Reverend Willie White, Jr. Pastor at 334-701-5853.
March 1
The German Coffee Club will not meet in February. We will meet next on March 1 at The Landing on fort Rucker in the ballroom at 9:30 a.m. for our Faschings program. We’re also having lunch, “Bratwurst und Sauerkraut.” Please call by Monday, Feb. 21 to reserve your seat. You may also bring a friend. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389-1607.
March 8
The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Tuesday, March 8 at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The meeting will begin at the new time of 10 a.m. This month’s program will be “Responsibilities of the Coffee County Commissioners” presented by Dean Smith. Remember to bring your pop tabs, canned food and school supplies. You may also pay your dues of $10 at this meeting. For questions, call Barbara Cole at 334-389-6335.
March 15
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on March 15 at the Coffee County Extention Office, 1055 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581X3.
March 19
The Enterprise OSCAR Club is encouraging all individuals, civic clubs, churches, youth groups and businesses to embrace a service project that will enhance Enterprise. Show your Enterpride by joining businesses, churches or other groups and be a part of a large project or participate individually in a small project. We ask that these projects take place collectively on March 19. There will be a short kick-off at 8 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium. For more information, contact csgoolsby@centurytel.net.
