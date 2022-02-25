March 1

The German Coffee Club will not meet in February. We will meet next on March 1 at The Landing on fort Rucker in the ballroom at 9:30 a.m. for our Faschings program. We’re also having lunch, “Bratwurst und Sauerkraut.” Please call by Monday, Feb. 21 to reserve your seat. You may also bring a friend. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389-1607.

March 8

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Tuesday, March 8 at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The meeting will begin at the new time of 10 a.m. This month’s program will be “Responsibilities of the Coffee County Commissioners” presented by Dean Smith. Remember to bring your pop tabs, canned food and school supplies. You may also pay your dues of $10 at this meeting. For questions, call Barbara Cole at 334-389-6335.

March 15