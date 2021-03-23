March 23

Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called work session today, March 23 at 5 p.m. in the board room at Central Office. The session will be live streamed, and the topics will be masks and the HVAC and window project bids.

March 24

The Alabama National Guard will hold a vaccination clinic at the Enterprise Civic Center on Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required, masks are encouraged and the vaccine will be given free of charge. There will be 1,000 Pfizer vaccines available, and the second dose will be given on April 14.

March 25

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Bill Cooper, mayor of Enterprise. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.