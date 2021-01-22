The German Coffee Club has canceled all meetings until further notice due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607. Club officials ask everyone to please wear a mask and stay safe.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the recreation center every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. The class is free to join. For more information, call 334-348-2684

will be open on Jan. 25 and 26 for an electives fair for the 2021-2022 school year. ECTC will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and EHS will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Electives offered at ECTC are graphic arts, health science, computer science, engineering (STEM), education and training, business (finance/marketing), aviation maintenance and family and consumer science. Electives offered at EHS are welding, auto mechanics, agriscience, ROTC, masonry, construction, family and consumer science, band, choral music, theater, visual arts, foreign language and physical education. Students whose last names begin with letters A through L are asked to visit on Jan. 25, and students whose last names begin with letters M through Z are asked to visit on Jan. 26.