Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

March 27

Bethlehem Temple COGIC, Bellwood, AL is hosting Pastor’s Anniversary Service for Pastor Sylvester and First Lady Ethel Pritchett, Sunday, March 27 at 4:00p.m. The guest speaker is Pastor James Starks, Elba, AL. Contact: Deacon J. Killings (334)798-6433.

March 28

Stormin’ Norman Horton, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 31, and Tim James, candidate for Governor, will be holding a Town Hall hosted by Southeast Alabama Liberty, 6:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022 at Wiregrass Outdoors, 818 North Ouida Street, Enterprise. The event is FREE and questions will be welcomed from the public.

March 31

The German Coffee Club will meet on March 31 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. No special program this month. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken. Masks are required to attend. Please bring cakes and cookies. March hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Annette Gillhouse, Tilly Wuolukka, Caroline Gebhardt and Christina Kraemer. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389–1607

April 1

The Coffee County Forest Landowner Association will host its annual landowner tour on Friday, April 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m. This year’s tour will be held at Mr. Julian LeCompte’s property in Coffee Springs. The tour will focus on quail management, pine site prep and planting, marketing timber for sale, establishing a hunting lease for your property and cost share opportunities available to landowners. The tour will also feature door prizes and a free lunch sponsored by First South Farm Credit in Enterprise. To register, call the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596.

April 2

The Wiregrass Autism Acceptance Walk, held by the Wiregrass Autism Group, will be April 2, 10 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.

