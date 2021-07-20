The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 1145 AM on August 12, 2021 at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw Street, Fort Rucker, AL. A meal will be served. Please observe Fort Rucker COVID protocols. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.

Enterprise Women’s Day Class of Community Bible Study will begin Aug. 16. The class will meet on Mondays from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of First Baptist Church located on 302 North Main Street. For those who cannot meet in person, a dedicated online Core Group will be offered. The class will spend 30 weeks studying 1 and 2 Peter and Revelation. Online registration is open now for the in-person class or the online Core Group at enterprise.cbsclass.org, or interested parties can contact the Class Coordinator by phone at 334-494-2039 or by email bandL@yahoo.com. Registration will be offered throughout the year. A Children’s Ministry is in progress, and children will be put on a waiting list.