Johns Chapel AME Church presents The Great Pink Pumpkin Contest and PINKOUT SUNDAY! Pumpkins must be real—not ceramic, plastic, etc. and reflect the breast cancer awareness theme. They may be dropped off during the Prayer Vigil or please contact LauReen McDaniel at 334-470-1816 to arrange drop off or pickup times. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m. on Sunday. During the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the church will be “painted” pink to observe BREAST CANCER AWARENESS PINKOUT SUNDAY. Come and hear a breast cancer testimonial message by Mrs. Carol Baker of Greater Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and a special message by Pastor Willie White, Jr. The church will be pinked out in pink balloons, pink attire and a fashion show with pink cupcakes and pink lemonade after service in the fellowship hall. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962, LauReen McDaniel at 334-470-1816 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853. The public is cordially invited to attend.