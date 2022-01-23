The Coffee County Extension Office will be holding 2022 Ag Outlook meeting on Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specialists from Alabama Extension will be on hand to discuss market outlooks pertaining to row crops, livestock and poultry. This meeting is free and open to any producer who wishes to attend. There will be a sponsored lunch served, so be sure to RSVP by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 27 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Tammy Doerer, director of tourism for the City of Enterprise. Doerer will speak about Tourism and its impact on the City of Enterprise and on Main Street Enterprise. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.