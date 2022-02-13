St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. We will hear from our candidates for Sheriff: Scott Byrd and Dave Sutton and Coroner: Robert Preachers and Arnold Woodham. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Social time begins at 11; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.