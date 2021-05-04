Ongoing

Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will begin on Wednesday, May 5 at 1 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.

May 4

Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will hold a groundbreaking ceremony today, Tuesday, May 4 at 11 a.m. in anticipation of establishing a park for the surrounding community to enjoy. The public is invited to attend the ceremony located on the vacant lot at the corner of Wilkerson Street and Highway 27 South/Geneva Highway. Parking is available at the church at 605 Geneva Highway, just a few yards from the site. For more information, contact Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962.