Ongoing
Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will begin on Wednesday, May 5 at 1 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.
May 4
Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will hold a groundbreaking ceremony today, Tuesday, May 4 at 11 a.m. in anticipation of establishing a park for the surrounding community to enjoy. The public is invited to attend the ceremony located on the vacant lot at the corner of Wilkerson Street and Highway 27 South/Geneva Highway. Parking is available at the church at 605 Geneva Highway, just a few yards from the site. For more information, contact Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962.
The Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center located at 1065 E McKinnon Street in New Brockton. Eve Brantley, a Professor in the Auburn University, College of Agriculture, Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences, will be the guest presenter.
The Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program (CBEP) is hosting a series of virtual public workshops to gather community values, interests and concerns for the Choctawhatchee Bay and River. The Watershed Management Agency works closely with this group. The workshop series that focuses on the Alabama portion of the Choctawhatchee River will be held May 4 at 6 p.m. Public involvement is critical for the planning process to help shape the priorities for the management plan that will be developed to protect and restore Choctawhatchee Bay and its watershed. Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/CBEPworkshop_AL.
May 15
Aglow International will hold its May meeting on Saturday, May 15 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Alabama State Prayer Chairman Sandra Ritter. Everyone is welcome to join and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.