What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

July 3 A Community Fireworks Celebration in New Brockton will be held July 3 starting at 7 p.m. and hosted by Bethany Baptist Church at 1805 County Road 533 in New Brockton. The free event will include music, food, and games for all ages. Attendees should bring lawn chairs for seating. Call 334-894-2344 for more information

July 4

Fourth of July in Downtown Elba on July 4 at 6 p.m. will feature a parade, live entertainment, inflatable rides and fireworks.

July 11

City of Enterprise Visioning Session begins at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Farmers Market. The City of Enterprise is updating the comprehensive plan to guide growth and improvement in the community over the next 20 years. Your input will help shape Enterprise for generations to come. A survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/EnterprisePlan

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel invite the public to Vacation Bible School 5 p.m.—7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 11-15. The theme is Sowing Seeds for Christ with Luke 8:11 as scripture reference. Classes will be available for toddlers through adults. Please register soon via QR code at the church’s website johnschapelamec.org or the Johns Chapel AME Church Facebook page; or by visiting: https://forms.gle/jojSaRJjaeLwbwP57 For more information, please contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS Director, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.

July 20

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet July 20 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The luncheon will start at 10:45 a.m. Please RSVP by contacting Shannon Smith @ 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com no later than July 17. President of the Enterprise City Council, Turner Townsend will be speaking.

July 28

Senior Lifestyle and Health Expo promotes services, products, and healthy activities for local area senior citizens and retirees. This interactive event is FREE to attendees and open to the public. The expo will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Rd.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.