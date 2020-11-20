December 3

City of Enterprise Tree Lighting ceremony. The City of Enterprise will host its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in front of Enterprise City Hall.

Wayne Farms is hosting a hiring event on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne Farms Enterprise Plant located at 1020 County Road 114 in Jack. Wayne Farms is hiring for first and second shift workers for poultry production and live hang associates. For more information or to apply, visit waynefarms.jobs.

December 5

Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.