March 16

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association March 16 meeting has been canceled out of concern for their members’ well-being due to the number of COVID-19 cases still present in the area. A decision concerning the April meeting will made at a later date. For questions, call 334-347-0933 or 334-389-1569.

March 17

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet March 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill who will be speaking on election issues. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering and, per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

