February 17
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Troy Towns, an ordained minister with a specific calling to government and education. He is the former State Vice-Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party and Director of Minority Outreach and Engagement. Towns will be speaking on the soul of the Republican Party. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or
February 20
Aglow International will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rev. Rose Stephens, a worldwide television minister who was also featured on the 700 Club. For more information, call 334-406-9683
February 21
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Black History Month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. in the church parking lot located at 1705 Rucker Blvd. For more information, call 347-7576 or 477-3816.
March 5
The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581X3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org
March 13
The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.
To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com