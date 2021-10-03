Oct. 4

H.O.P.E. Ministries is sponsoring a Hurricane Ida Donation Drive to help those still in need. Please support with a donation of your choice from the items needed: bottled water, toiletries, new underwear and socks and baby wipes, diapers or formula. The drop off location is Panache Events, 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick, 334-494-0479 or Reverend David E. Reddick, 334-494-0308, H.O.P.E. Ministries.

Oct. 9

Good Samaritan Helping Hands will be sending water and non-perishable food to states affected by Hurricane Ida. Donations will be accepted from Oct. 9-21 and can taken to 708 South Main St. in Enterprise.

Oct. 12

The Coffee County Extension Office is hosting a fall lawn care and landscape workshop on Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at the Coffee County Community Room. This is a great time to learn more about fall lawn maintenance, weed ID and control, weed herbicides, fall color in your landscape, and more information on the new AU Soil Kit. The workshop is free to attend. Please call the Coffee County Extension Office to register at 334-894-5596.