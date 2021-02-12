February 11-13
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!
February 12
H.O.P.E. Ministries is holding the “We Care” giveaway on Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panache Events located at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Food, clothing, toys, coats, etc. will be given to those in need. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick at494-0479 or David Reddick at 494-0308. All CDC safety guidelines will be followed, and a face mask is required.
February 14
Johns Chapel AME Church, Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of the congregation invite the public to share in their Founder's Day Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. The guest messenger will be Presiding Elder (Retired) David E. Reddick, a longtime pastor and Presiding Elder in the AME Church. He retired from active service as Presiding Elder of the Dothan-Eufaula District in 2019. The members will also celebrate Connection Sunday and "Bring Your Sweetheart to Church Sunday" as well. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear this dynamic preacher in the church's sanctuary (with all health directives and guidelines in place), on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or live on 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot or in locations on surrounding streets. Chairperson of the event is Bobby Moment and the co-chairperson is Freddie Engram. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.
February 15
Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents Day. The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday household garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged. City offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 16. For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.
February 17
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Troy Towns, an ordained minister with a specific calling to government and education. He is the former State Vice-Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party and Director of Minority Outreach and Engagement. Towns will be speaking on the soul of the Republican Party. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or
February 20
Aglow International will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rev. Rose Stephens, a worldwide television minister who was also featured on the 700 Club. For more information, call 334-406-9683
March 5
The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581X3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org
