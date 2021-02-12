Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!

H.O.P.E. Ministries is holding the “We Care” giveaway on Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panache Events located at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Food, clothing, toys, coats, etc. will be given to those in need. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick at494-0479 or David Reddick at 494-0308. All CDC safety guidelines will be followed, and a face mask is required.

Johns Chapel AME Church, Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of the congregation invite the public to share in their Founder's Day Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. The guest messenger will be Presiding Elder (Retired) David E. Reddick, a longtime pastor and Presiding Elder in the AME Church. He retired from active service as Presiding Elder of the Dothan-Eufaula District in 2019. The members will also celebrate Connection Sunday and "Bring Your Sweetheart to Church Sunday" as well. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear this dynamic preacher in the church's sanctuary (with all health directives and guidelines in place), on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or live on 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot or in locations on surrounding streets. Chairperson of the event is Bobby Moment and the co-chairperson is Freddie Engram. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.