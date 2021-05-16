Ongoing

Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will be held each Wednesday in May 1 at 1 p.m. and will continue through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.

Back to School Bash: Annie’s Café is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to throw the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash. From now until the summer, the organizations will be collecting certain items for children K-12 throughout Coffee County for the upcoming school year in August. Paper bags are available at Annie’s Café, come pick one up and fill it with socks and return it to Annie’s Café by May 28. For questions about the program or if you want to assist as a business, call Family Services at (334) 393-8538 or Annie’s at (334) 347-6622

May 19