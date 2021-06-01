Ongoing
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from June 1-30 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
June 4-5
American Legion will hold a yard sale on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post is located at 701 E. Lee Street in Enterprise.
June 5
The Lay Organization of St. Paul A.M.E. Church of Ozark will be holding a BBQ and Yard Sale at St. Peter A.M.E. Church, located at 401 Hollon Street in Headland, on Saturday, June 5 beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at (334) 828-3149 or email faye01131960@gmail.com
June 8
Alabama State Games Track & Field XXXVIII registration is open now until June 8. The event will be held at Enterprise High School Enterprise on June 12. Registration for youth is $25 up to four events, and registration for adults is $15 for the initial event and $5 per additional event. Register online at alagames.com or coacho.com.
June 9
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, June 9 at the Coffee County Extension Office located at 1055 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. A limited number of people are allowed, so please call 334-894-5581 ext. 3 if you plan to attend.
