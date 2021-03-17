The City of Elba and Troy Regional Medical Center is holding a community drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Elba Church of Christ on Saturday, March 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for initial doses. A second clinic will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to administer second doses. Elba Church of Christ is located at 715 Troy Highway in Elba. A vaccination consent form must be completed in order to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The Oscar Club is encouraging all individuals, civic clubs, churches, youth groups and businesses to adopt a service project in the community to be performed on the fourth annual Day of Service on Saturday, March 20. A kick-off ceremony will be held at Bates Memorial Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Charlene Goolsby at 334-347-2866 or csgoolsby@centurytel.net.