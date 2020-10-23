October 23
The Enterprise Quarterback Club would like to invite everyone to join us for Game Day lunch at PoFolks in Enterprise today. Defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy will be our guest speaker. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., and Coach Kennedy will speak at noon. Please come join us in support of our Wildcats! Auburn Game Day programs will be available for purchase at the door and lunch is $10.
Elba High School Homecoming Parade is scheduled for today, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The opponent is Houston County and the theme is “The Greatest Tigers on Earth: Cage the Lions!” Parade lineup begins at 1:30 p.m.
October 24
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at the Boll Weevil Monument. This outdoor socially distanced event will showcase our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, décor, art, festival food, entertainment, and more. State Health Orders and CDC guidelines should be observed.
Scarecrow Village will be presented by Enterprise Chamber of Commerce during the Boll Weevil Fall Festival on Oct. 24 and is sponsored by Goolsby Bros Plumbing and Electric. Fall is in the air! Take a stroll through the Scarecrow Village and enjoy a whimsical display of home-made scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations. All scarecrows will be judged by public vote. So join us from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., on Sessions Field (behind H&R Block on W College St), Downtown Enterprise at the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. All proceeds will go to Coffee County Habitat for Humanity.
October 25
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The Championship is on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
October 26
Get out and vote rally at 5 p.m. of the parking lot at Johns Chapel AME Church located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Guest speakers for the "Know Before You Go" event include Rev. Willie White, Jr., Nettie Garth and Presiding Elder David Reddick. A video presentation on America's Civil Rights Movement will also be shown. The event is sponsored by Coffee County Concerned Citizens.
October 28
Fall Family Fun Fest is being brought to you by Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC and James Gang Amusements and is scheduled for Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 at 609 Boll Weevil Circle. There will be carnival rides, midway games, and food vendors. All CDC guidelines will be followed. The event will be open each day from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC proceeds benefit local charities. Want a free pass? Stop by Sam Boswell Honda or Sam Boswell Buick GMC and test drive any vehicle in inventory and you will receive 1 free pass to the Fall Family Fun Fest for any day of your choosing. Not only will you receive the free pass, but you will also be registered to win a 2021 Accord that they will be giving away in January! For details on how to get a free pass, text “Carnival” to 474747.
“Stuff the Truck” for Wiregrass Area Food Bank. You can drop off food or monetary donations to the Board Office (101 Douglas Brown Circle, Enterprise) anytime in October. We will be stuffing the truck on Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. We will be happy to pick-up at your office, if needed! Please make checks payable to Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The most needed food items: canned fruits and vegetables; packaged pasta and rice; soup; pure fruit and vegetable juices; peanut butter; canned meats and stews; canned tuna; baby food, cereal and formula (must be within code date); and canned and dried beans.
October 29
Enterprise Country Club is having a “Shot in the Dark” “Fun”-Raising Tournament on Oct. 29. It’s a 2 person scramble. $60 per player. 4 p.m. tee time. 9 holes daylight and 9 holes dark. Entry includes 2 glow balls, 2 glow stick, and finger foods. Tournament proceeds are for clubhouse repairs. For more information, contact the Enterprise Country Club at 334-347-2726.
Wayne Farms in Jack will be hosting an onsite job fair Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wayne Farms is located at 1020 County Road 114, Jack. They will be hiring for Poultry Production and Live Hang Associates. For this event, it is required to wear close toed shoes and bring an ID that is not expired. Candidates will have the opportunity to see a virtual tour of the plant, interview with supervisors, receive an offer and complete drug test the same day!
October 30
Spooky in the City is being hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Enterprise. Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s annual Spooky in the Park will be replaced this year by a social-distance friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City. Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a free virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.” There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grade Prize. This prize is worth over $1,200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses! That’s not all! Those teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize worth over $500 and filled with items donated by local businesses. To find out how to play and how to register your team (it’s free) for Spooky in the City, please visit our website: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/379/Spooky-in-the-City.
Bama Slam Halloween Weekend is Oct. 30 – Nov 1 at 567 Co. Rd. 156 in New Brockton. Thunder in the Mud Halloween Weekend with $21,000 cash prize is presented by Mitchell Automotive. Ten Buck Two Racing presents: Shocktober Thunder in the Mud with XBR. Celebrate Halloween in Ten Buck Two with the Bama Slam Family as we throw the SHOCKTOBER event of the year! It’s going to be muddy and it’s going to be fast. Along with races, Bama Slam will bring an explosive and action packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Events will include: the Bama Slam Bigfoot Hunt with $1,500 cash prize, saloon concert, haunted ATV trails, haunted car ride, fall festival, hay maze, smash car, trunk or treat (Bama Slam Style), pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving stations, festival games, and much more. For more information, check out their Facebook Page or call 877-907-7687.
New Brockton High School is raising money for breast cancer awareness during the month of Oct. to present a check to the Breast Cancer Foundation at the last game of the season (Oct. 30). Last year, they raised $700. This year they want to raise $1,000! If you know anyone who wants to donate (or business or if you want to donate yourself), please let them know. Any little bit will help. Donations can be dropped off at the NBHS main office. The school’s contact number is 334-894-2350.
October 31
Trick or Treat in Enterprise will occur on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Please practice good safety by maintaining social distancing, and all appropriate State Health Orders.
Trick or Treat in Elba will happen on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Homeowners that are participating in the trick or treating will have their front porch light on. Those choosing not to take part should leave their porch lights off.
South Alabama Speedway is having Last Race of 2020 Season on Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-Treat in the pits. End of Season Races: Super Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Mini-Cups. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission: $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission: $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
5th Saturday Trick or Treat on Main Street is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Join us in Downtown Enterprise on Halloween for shopping, music, and promotions in our Main Street businesses! Eat, drink, and shop local.
RE/MAX Premier is having a Pumpkin Decorating Contest! Go to their Facebook Page (REMAX Premier Wiregrass), add a comment to the post about the pumpkin contest, and include a picture of your pumpkin. The winner will be chosen Oct. 31. Enter to win a hello fall door hanger hand-crafted by a Ft. Rucker military spouse and Hammond’s chocolate/caramel from Shopaholic Home Décor and Gifts.
Who’s Bad Michael Jackson Tribute Band will be playing at Bama Slam in New Brockton Saturday, Oct. 31 beginning at 9 p.m. Join the Bama Slam Family Halloween Night as “Who’s Bad,” the world’s greatest Michael Jackson Tribute Cover Band, visits the Bama Slam Saloon for a live performance! Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see. For more information, see Bama Slam’s Facebook Page or call 877-907-7687.
October Ongoing
The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has cancelled its Lunch Programs regularly scheduled every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. The cancellation is effective until further notice.
The Haunted Trails at Bama Slam will be open every Friday and Saturday in October. Beginning Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., the trails are open. $10 per vehicle or $25 per trailer, for a ride to the world famous Bama Bash… now etched into history forever as the Bama Blood Bash. You can load up the whole family, or come down the trails in your ATV or SxS. For more information, contact Bama Slam at 877-907-7687.
A Fall Festival will be happening every weekend in October at Bama Slam in New Brockton, thanks to Pope Tents & Events and sponsored by Mitchell Automotive. There is a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, games, and much more. Call 1-877-907-7687 for more information.
All In Credit Union will be collecting canned goods throughout the month on October to #ScareAwayHunger. All items collected will be donated to local area food banks. Items may be dropped off at any branch location
November 1
The Coffee County Training-Coppinville High School Alumni Association will meet on Sunday, November 1, at 5 p.m. at the Coppinville School of Opportunity building on Ouida Street. The meeting will be held in the library/media room. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
November 2
Toys for Tots sign up for children between the ages of 0 and 12 at the Coffee County Family Services Center (208 West Brunson St in Enterprise) will be Nov. 2 through Nov. 18 (Monday through Thursday), 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. by appointment only. We are open on Veteran’s Day. What to bring: birth certificates, proof of custody for children (if applicable), photo ID & social security card for parent/guardian, proof of income, and proof of residency (utility bill, etc.). Call Coffee County Family Services Center at (334) 393-8538 or email director@coffeecountyfsc.org for an appointment or more information.
November 3
Presidential Election Day is Nov. 3.
November 7
A Flag Replacement Ceremony is being hosted at Sam Boswell Honda in Enterprise (611 Boll Weevil Circle) Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. They are hosting the ceremony in conjunction with VFW Post 6683. Please join them for their bi-annual ceremony to replace the flag.
Daleville Methodist Church invites crafters and shoppers to a holiday bazaar. Get a head start on Christmas shopping Nov. 7 at the Daleville First United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar for Missions. The bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot on the corner of Daleville Avenue and Highway 134. The event is being organized to raise funds for a 2021 church mission trip. While shoppers can enjoy marking gift purchases off their lists, area arts and crafts vendors will have an opportunity to sell their unique products. Crafters are invited to participate in the bazaar to sell anything from soaps, crocheted items, sewing crafts, paper crafts and home décor to hand-painted canvasses, metalworking items, handmade jewelry and woodcrafts. No yard sale items, please. Booths will be set up with social distancing in mind. Vendors are asked to wear masks and provide their own hand sanitizers. Everyone is advised to follow Coronavirus safety practices. Crafters who would like to register to set up a booth can call the church at 334-598-2684. The registration fee is $25 per booth. A hot dog box lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the church will also be hosting a bake sale.
November 13-14
The Enterprise Public Library is having its fall book sale Nov. 13-14. Hours on Friday the 13th are 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.. Hours on Saturday will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is on the second floor of the Library, 101 East Grubbs Street. Christmas books, gardening books, religious book, including inspiration and Bibles, signed author books and vintage books are all included in this sale, along with a selection of science fiction, audio books, CDs and DVDs. Join Friends of the Library and get a special presale window on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thank you for supporting your library.
November 14
Slam Jam at Bama Slam is hosted by Deep South Volleyball Club and is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 567 Co. Rd. 156, New Brockton. The USA Beach Volleyball Tournament Register and more information can be found at https://www.gulfcoastvolleyball.org/slamjam.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
November 20
19th Annual Alabama-Auburn Golf Challenge benefiting the Wiregrass United Way and sponsored by Mr. Mattress Bedding Outlet is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at the Enterprise County Club. Completed registration/sponsorship must be returned by Nov. 13. Contact 334-379-6471 or mindy@wuw.org for more information. Team price is $400 for one team of 4 players. Hole sponsor is $100. On Nov. 20, registration begins at 10 a.m., lunch (sponsored by Medical Center Enterprise)is at 11 a.m., shotgun start is at noon, and happy hour & live auction is at 4 p.m. Silent & live auction sneak peek cocktail party at 3:30 p.m. Open to the public! You do not have to play to bid on auction items. Complimentary drinks and appetizers. Auction items can be viewed all day. Auction items include vacations, beach & lake trips, and more.
November 21
Holiday Open House in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s the official kickoff to our “Whoville Holidays” in Downtown Enterprise. Your holiday shopping will be unique and fun when you shop Downtown Enterprise.
November 27
Black Friday Pajama Party in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Roll out of bed, come in your pjs and join all the other “WHOS” to enjoy unique shopping in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at our Black Friday Pajama Party!
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
