St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

August 27

The Enterprise High School Quarterback Club meets on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Lunch will be served followed by head coach of the Wildcat basketball team, Rhett Harrelson, as the guest speaker. The Quarterback Club meets every Friday at 11:30 a.m. on home game weeks.

Johns Chapel AME Church will host a Pizza with Police session on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. In addition to lunch, this month’s gathering will include discussions on behavior of police and behavior of individuals when approached. The session will wrap up with fellowship and interaction with members the EPD. All current COVID-19 health directives will be in place, including wearing face masks/coverings and social distancing while in the building. For more information, contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962, or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

September 1