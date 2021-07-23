Ongoing
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from now until July 31 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Enterprise Farmers Market Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
July 23
Johns Chapel AME Church will host a Pizza with Police session today, Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. In addition to a delicious pizza lunch, this month’s gathering will include crime prevention tips as well as fellowship and interaction with some of our members of the much-appreciated Enterprise Police Department. All current COVID-19 health directives will be in place, including wearing face masks/coverings and social distancing while in the building. For more information, contact Marge Simmons, director of public relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
July 24
H.O.P.E. Ministries is hosting the Summer Sizzle Back2School giveaway on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at L&N Auto Detailing located at 314 E. Park Avenue in Enterprise. For more information, contact Allie Bell-Reddick at 334-494-0479 or Presiding Elder David Reddick, retired, at 334-494-0308.
July 26-29
Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to its upcoming summer revival beginning Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest preacher will be Reverend Elijah Shafah, pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy. COVID-19 health directives will be in place, including wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing while in the building. The revival will also be broadcast on Facebook Live via the church’s website johnschapelamec.org, on Zoom, on the church’s YouTube Channel (Johns Chapel AME Church) as well as via 87.9 FM radio accessible in the church parking lot and in the local vicinity of the church. For more information, contact Marge Simmons, director of public relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853. Johns Chapel is located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
July 31
St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization in Ozark will host the 2021 Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center located at 223 Community Drive in Ozark. The theme is “Breaking Down Barriers, and there will be three speakers: Sister Pertrenna Jackson, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, Pastor Sam Jackson, III, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, and Pastor Grandville Anderson, Pleasant Hill AME Church of Salem. The pre-registration fee is $20 and is due by Saturday, July 31. The onsite registration fee is $25. To register or get more information, contact Sandra Edwards, president of the St. Paul AME Church Lay, at 334-828-3149 or Tonita Williams at 813-966-9232.
August 11
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults series starts Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and continues each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
August 12
The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 1145 AM on August 12, 2021 at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw Street, Fort Rucker, AL. A meal will be served. Please observe Fort Rucker COVID protocols. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.
August 16
Enterprise Women’s Day Class of Community Bible Study will begin Aug. 16. The class will meet on Mondays from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of First Baptist Church located on 302 North Main Street. For those who cannot meet in person, a dedicated online Core Group will be offered. The class will spend 30 weeks studying 1 and 2 Peter and Revelation. Online registration is open now for the in-person class or the online Core Group at enterprise.cbsclass.org, or interested parties can contact the Class Coordinator by phone at 334-494-2039 or by email bandL@yahoo.com. Registration will be offered throughout the year. A Children’s Ministry is in progress, and children will be put on a waiting list.
