March 30
Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC will be having a Spring Family Fun Festival from Tuesday, March 30th thru Saturday, April 3rd. The festival will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy your favorite carnival foods, rides and games! Text “carnival” to 474747 to find out how you can receive a free pass.
April 3
Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will be in the garden section of Lowes in Enterprise on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer gardening questions and provide literature from the Alabama Extension Service to interested gardeners.
Church With U will hold an egg drop in Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.
April 4
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will hold an Easter celebration Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. Mt. Zion is located on Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise.
April 6
An interest meeting for a trip to Japan in 2022 will be held on Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Events on Main. Sue Peacock, international traveler and forensics teacher at Enterprise High School, will head the meeting.
April 13
Enterprise Career Center will hold a job fair on Tuesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Employers present will be Wayne Farms, Pilgrim’s Pride, Enterprise Health and Rehab, Ben E. Keith, Medical Center Enterprise, HS Automotive, Prolink, Chick-fil-A, Inland, Kelley Foods, City of Enterprise, Goodwill, Trading Post Moving and Storage, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bojangles and Personnel Resources. The Enterprise Career Center is located at 2021 Boll Weevil Circle.
April 17
Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will have a plant sale on April 17 in conjunction with the Enterprise downtown Spring Festival. The sale will be located adjacent to the former Region’s Bank. For additional information, contact Ed Speigner at gourdday@gmail.com.
Aglow will meet on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks restaurant. The guest speaker will be Rev. Joshua Fisher from Ozark. The community is encouraged to attend and bring a friend. For more information, call 334-406-9683.