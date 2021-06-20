June 24

The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing on Fort Rucker. Schnitzel, French fries and salad will be served for lunch. Reservations need to be made by June 21. The club would also like to issue a thank you to last month’s hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Tilly Wuolukka, Karin Ramires, Gudrun Ambrose, Caroline Gebhart, Anna Mathis, Elisabeth Fischer and Irene Tucker. For more information, call Chris at 475-6388.

June 26

Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26. The annual event features peak-season produce, including cantaloupes, tomatoes, peas, peppers, squash, onions and a variety of other fruit and vegetables. At 8 a.m., Watermelon Day activities kick off, featuring contests like Largest Watermelon, Watermelon Eating, Seed Spitting, and Rolling. Free samples of watermelon on a stick will be available along with door prizes and special awards for the winning contestants. For more information, call Birgit Briggs at 334-348-2668 or email bbriggs@enterpriseal.gov.

June 27