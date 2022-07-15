What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

July 16

Aglow International will meet July 16 at 10 a.m. in the Gathering Room (behind First United Methodist Church office, 217 S Main St in Enterprise). The guest speaker will be Virginia “Ginger” Mayer.

July 18

The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmer’s Federation will be held on Monday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the community room of the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. All members are encouraged to attend, but only one registration per membership for door prizes. For any information or questions, contact 334-313-8999.

July 20

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet July 20 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. Doors open at 11 a.m. The luncheon will start at 11:15 a.m. Please RSVP by contacting Shannon Smith @ 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com no later than July 17. President of the Enterprise City Council, Turner Townsend will be speaking.

July 22

The Boll Weevil Block Party in Downtown Enterprise will feature an evening of acoustic live music from the Los Locos Band, food trucks, and local shopping! Enjoy the entertainment district and sip while you shop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22.

July 23

Rockin’ the River 5k Run will take participants on a route through/around historic Downtown Elba. The race begins at 7 a.m. July 23 and registration is $20 for individuals. To register and for more information, visit https://www.rockintheriverelba.com

July 25

Archdiocese United Christian Fellowship, International will host its 6th Annual Convocation – July 25th—29th, 2022, at Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center, located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Circle in Daleville, AL. The guest minister for the nightly services is Rev. Darryl Caldwell, Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Brundidge, AL. Archbishop Carl McComb is the Presiding Prelate. For further information, please contact the church at 334-598-6279.

July 28

Senior Lifestyle and Health Expo promotes services, products, and healthy activities for local area senior citizens and retirees. This interactive event is FREE to attendees and open to the public. The expo will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Rd.

The German Coffee Club will meet on July 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing on Fort Rucker. We are eating Schnitzel this month. Please make reservations by Monday the 25th. For more information call Chris at 334-475-6388.

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center and will include elections for chapter officers for the upcoming year. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.