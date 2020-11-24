Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.