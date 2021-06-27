Ongoing
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from now until July 31 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
June 27
Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to share in the upcoming Vacation Bible School Kickoff and church picnic on Sunday, June 27. Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m. followed by worship service at the city’s Westside Park on West College Street. Vacation Bible School will be held from June 28 through July 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4-17 years of age at the church and virtually for adults. This year’s theme for the week is “I’ve Got This! With Jesus!” All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Everyone is invited to attend. Please register on the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org. For more information, contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS Director, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
June 28
Wiregrass Men of Valor will host the first Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun tipoff is scheduled for noon. The event will feature an 18-hole, four-person modified scramble, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to compete in contests, including a $25,000 hole-in-one competition. Door prizes will be available after the tournament during dinner. All proceeds from this tournament will be utilized to support the not-for profit ministry and will help cover expenses to continue hosting the monthly Armor Up events at the New Brockton Farm Center. These events, held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., feature a free steak dinner to all attendees as well a guest speaker.
July 1
Freedom Fest will be held on Thursday, July 1 at the Festival Fields located on Fort Rucker. This year’s festival, “Rumble over Rucker,” will include live entertainment featuring award–winning country music artist Darryl Worley as well as Shane Owens, The Brown Goose and The MCoE Band from Fort Benning, Ga. The event begins at 4:30 p.m., and the entertainment on stage will begin shortly after. The night will conclude with one of the best Firework displays in the southeast kicking off promptly at 9 p.m. The National Colors will be parachuted in by The Black Daggers Jump Team, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. Local businesses, food vendors and food trucks will be on site proving various festival and traditional food as well as refreshment options that are sure to please. For more information on Freedom Fest 2021, parking, prohibited items, entertainment, gate access to authorized patrons and more, visit our website at rucker.armymwr.com.
The Enterprise Country Club will hold a Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, July 1. Events begin at 10 a.m. with a kid’s slide, a hamburger and hotdog buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a BBQ buffet is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and fireworks over the lake begin at 8:30 p.m. Contact the Country Club for more information.
July 3
St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization is hosting a yard sale on Saturday, July 3 from 7 a.m. to noon at 266 Barbara Drive in Ozark. A variety of items will be available.
July 9-10
American Legion will hold a yard sale on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post is located at 701 E. Lee Street in Enterprise.
July 31
St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization in Ozark will host the 2021 Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center located at 223 Community Drive in Ozark. The theme is “Breaking Down Barriers, and there will be three speakers: Sister Pertrenna Jackson, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, Pastor Sam Jackson, III, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, and Pastor Grandville Anderson, Pleasant Hill AME Church of Salem. The pre-registration fee is $20 and is due by Saturday, July 31. The onsite registration fee is $25. To register or get more information, contact Sandra Edwards, president of the St. Paul AME Church Lay, at 334-828-3149 or Tonita Williams at 813-966-9232.
To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.
