August 17
Johns Chapel AME Church will host a one-night revival via Conference Call on Monday, August 17 at 7:00 pm. The Reverend Elijah Shafah, Pastor of Greater St Paul AME Church in Troy, will be the Guest Messenger. Pastor Shafah was Guest Preacher at the 2020 Enterprise City-Wide Celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January. Pastor Wllie White, Jr. invites everyone to join in by dialing 605-313-5111, access code 737936#. For additional information, please call Pastor White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962.
Elba Recreation presents free youth football camp for ages 7-12. It starts Monday, August 17. No fee or preregistration required. Parents, please arrive around 5:45 p.m. for sign in. Dates are August 17, August 18, and August 20. Each day the time will be from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The location is at Miller Memorial Stadium (behind Tiger Town Park). Call 897-6833 for more information.
August 19
Republican Women of Coffee County will host a public forum for the candidates running for the Enterprise City Council at the Enterprise Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Social time begins at 11 a.m., the optional buffet will be served at 11:30 and the forum begins at noon. Reservations are required for both the event and for the buffet, which is $12. Contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com to RSVP.
August 20
2020 Elba Mayoral Forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 in Elba at the Court Square. It will be live on Facebook.
August 21
Ten Buck Two Racing presents 2020 Thunder in The Mud with $15,000 payout at Bama Slam Off-Road in New Brockton. The entire event is August 21 – 23, with the race scheduled for August 22. Thunder in The Mud is a Spring Series quarter-mile oval track spring race. Early registration is $45 and the day of registration is $50. There will be 3 classes and 3 payouts: Open SxS ($5,000 payout), Single Cylinder ATV ($5,000 payout), and Open ATV ($5,000 payout). For more information, see their Facebook Page (Bama Slam Off-Road) or call 334-586-4122.
August 22
South Alabama Speedway is having Kids Night on Saturday, Aug. 22. Kids 12 and under get in free (grandstands only). Kids will receive a hot dog, a small fountain drink and an ice cream cone. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. There will be Modified, Street Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Cuplit, Mini-Sportsman and Mini-Cup. Grandstand admission is $8/adult. Pit admission is $25/adult and $15/child ages 3 to 11.
A Free Shredding Event will be held outdoors Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the RE/MAX Premier parking lot at 101 Legacy Drive. This is being hosted by RE/MAX Premier and Fairway Independent Mortgage. Grab all your old papers and bring them in for free shredding on the spot.
August 24
The Enterprise Women’s Day Class for Community Bible Study will be live online this fall. We will be studying the Gospel of John. Class starts on August 24th, 2020. You can preregister at www.communitybiblestudy.org or you can contact Lynne, CBS Coordinator at 334-494-2039 by phone, text or email bandL894@yahoo.com. For information on our Next Gen Children and Youth Ministry, you can contact Chris at 334-402-0950. Please come and join us as we celebrate Community Bible Study’s 45th Anniversary.
August 25
Municipal Election Day is August 25. Polling location for Enterprise is the Enterprise Recreation Center at 421 East Lee Street. Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling location for Elba is the Elba Church of Christ Fellowship Hall located at 715 Troy Highway. Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
August 30
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The dates are July 26th, Aug. 9th, Aug. 30th, Sept. 13th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 11th, and Championship on Oct. 25th. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
September 17
Regency School of Real Estate is beginning on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Century 21 Regency Realty, Inc., 531 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Class is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The cost is $380 (includes book). For more information, contact instructor Robin Foy at 334-389-4410.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack, AL is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
On-going
Friends of Enterprise Public Library Summer Mini Book Sale runs June 1-August 31. Daily deals only. The sale is located at 101 E. Grubbs Street, the second floor, and is only available during library operating hours. Up to 50 percent off items marked $0.50 and higher. New items added every week. There are lots of books available to include fiction, great summer reads, literature, sports, religious, romance, inspirational, vintage books, crafts, quilting, handyman, children’s books, home schooling, cookbooks, gardening, history, WWI, Civil War, and more.
Enterprise City Schools is offering curbside meal pick-up for breakfast and lunch for all ECS distance learning students. Pick up is daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the school of the parents’ choosing. Parents must fill out a form online at enterpriseschools.net. This program is available to Enterprise City Schools students only.
Meditation and Tea on Friday afternoons is being offered by Yoga on Main in Enterprise from 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Come as you are with an open mind and smile. Suggested contribution is $10. The intention is for anyone interested to be able to attend, regardless of financial means. Email Lorna at lillerbrunn1@gmail.com for more information.
Back to school supply drive: Coffee County Family Services Center has already given out 320 backpacks filled with school supplies; however, there is still a need for the following items: 2” white view binders, headphones, calculators (regular & scientific), 5-tab dividers with pockets, and notebook paper. Eagle’s Wing Technologies is a drop-off point if you wish to donate. They are located at 707C Boll Weevil Circle (next to Popeye’s Chicken). Donations will be accepted during business hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.
