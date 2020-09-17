September 17
Regency School of Real Estate is beginning on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Century 21 Regency Realty, Inc., 531 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Class is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The cost is $380 (includes book). For more information, contact instructor Robin Foy at 334-389-4410.
How to Do Business with the State of Alabama is being presented by PTAC Alabama and Troy University on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. via an online webinar. Register at http://bit.ly/BuyAlabama. Join us with special guest Crist Watts, Senior Buyer for State of Alabama Purchasing. Crist will be on hand to answer your questions where you’ll also learn: a step-by-step explanation of how the State of Alabama buys goods and services – and where you begin; a complete breakdown of how to register as a vendor; 3 ways to connect to opportunities to sell to the State; and how to best position your company for success.
The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. Facebook Live dates: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
September 18
Come enjoy our Senior Fishing Day at Johnny Henderson Park on Friday, Sept. 18. Must be 55 years of age or older to participate. It is free! Please refer to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources guidelines for license and rules and regulations. Fishing is only allowed during daylight hours and in the large lake. No fishing is allowed in either of the smaller areas. We ask that you are considerate of all other wildlife in our parks while fishing. Please keep at least a 6-foot distance away from other park visitors.
September 19
Aglow International Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest Speaker is Terry Tripp from Gallatin, TN. Come and invite others! For more info call 334-406-9683.
Pastor and Mrs. Willie White, Jr. invite the public to a Parking Lot Praise Party on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Johns Chapel AME Church parking lot at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. This event is in appreciation for the support of members of Johns Chapel and for members of the entire community. There will be praise, fun and fellowship, plus popcorn and soft drinks for everyone! All mandates and guidelines from Alabama health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control will be followed. For more information, please text Pastor White at 334-701-5853.
September 22
Coffee County COVID-19 drive-up testing clinic schedule has been announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Weekly COVID-19 testing will be provided by the Coffee County Health Department in Enterprise (2841 Neal Metcalf Road) on the following Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.: Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, and Sept. 29. Appointments are not necessary; however, retesting or testing for back-to-school purposes is not provided. Testing criteria are as follows: persons with symptoms; healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living setting, and first responders with symptoms; persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction. For more information, please contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
September 23
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Military and Veteran Affairs committee would like to invite you to join us on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 a.m. for a complimentary breakfast at VFW Post 6683 (2615 Co Rd 537, Enterprise). The guest speaker is the All In Credit Union team presenting Banking Fraud. RSVP to info@enterprisealabama.com. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed.
September 24
The September meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will be held on Thursday September 24 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish. There are still tickets for the fishing trip available. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
September 27
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The dates are July 26th, Aug. 9th, Aug. 30th, Sept. 13th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 11th, and Championship on Oct. 25th. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
September 30
The last day to submit your census is Sept. 30. The 10-question census can be taken online at http://my2020Cenus.gov/ or by phone at 1-844-330-2020.
October 2-3
Downtown Enterprise is having a Think Pink event on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. This is a donation event to benefit breast cancer awareness. You can shop at participating Pink Ribbon Retailers for Think Pink sales, specials, and breast cancer giveaways. Support Breast Cancer Awareness with your raffle donation at our Think Pink hospitality Tent to have a chance to win $100, $250, or $500 Downtown Shopping Spree. Proceeds will be donated to Coffee County Family Services to facilitate mammograms for those in our community who might not be able to afford them. Put on your pink and come join the fun for this great cause!
October 6
Municipal Runoff Election Day is Oct. 6. Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Enterprise voting location is 421 E. Lee Street (Rec Center). The Elba voting location is 715 N. Troy Highway (Elba Church of Christ).
October 24
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival is scheduled tentatively for Oct. 24 in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at the Boll Weevil Monument. This outdoor socially distanced event will showcase our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, décor, art, festival food, entertainment, and more. State Health Orders and CDC guidelines should be observed.
October 30
Spooky in the City is being hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Enterprise. Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s annual Spooky in the Park will be replaced this year by a social-distance friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City. Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a free virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.” There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grade Prize. This prize is worth over $1,200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses! That’s not all! Those teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize worth over $500 and filled with items donated by local businesses. To find out how to play and how to register your team (it’s free) for Spooky in the City, please visit our website: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/379/Spooky-in-the-City.
Bama Slam Halloween Weekend is Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at 567 Co. Rd. 156 in New Brockton. Thunder in the Mud Halloween Weekend with $21,000 cash prize is presented by Mitchell Automotive. Ten Buck Two Racing presents: Shocktober Thunder in the Mud with XBR. Celebrate Halloween in Ten Buck Two with the Bama Slam Family as we throw the SHOCKTOBER event of the year! It’s going to be muddy and it’s going to be fast. Along with races, Bama Slam will bring an explosive and action packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Events will include: the Bama Slam Bigfoot Hunt with $1,000 cash prize, saloon concert, haunted ATV trails, haunted car ride, fall festival, hay maze, smash car, trunk or treat (Bama Slam Style), pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving stations, festival games, and much more. For more information, check out their Facebook Page or call 877-907-7687.
November 3
Election Day is Nov. 3.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
