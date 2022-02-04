The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be hosting the 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo on Friday, Feb. 11, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. The expo will feature a vendor tradeshow, Extension Specialists speaking on a variety of topics including agronomic updates, the cotton market outlook for 2022, cotton chemical updates and more. Registration for the Wiregrass Cotton Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, with the expo beginning at 8:30 a.m. The expo is free to attend and includes a sponsored lunch for those who attend. There will also be CCA and Pesticide points available for license holders. For more information, contact the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center at 334-693-3800.

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. We will hear from our candidates for Sheriff: Scott Byrd and Dave Sutton and Coroner: Robert Preachers and Arnold Woodham. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Social time begins at 11; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.