Ongoing
The German Coffee Club has canceled all meetings until further notice due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607. Club officials ask everyone to please wear a mask and stay safe.
The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.
The Enterprise City School System is in the process of identifying all persons with disabilities from birth through 21 years of age. If you are aware of a child with a disability or a suspected disability, please contact the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. It is our mission to ensure that all persons with disabilities are identified, located, and evaluated so that appropriate services can be provided.
January 16
Aglow International will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. Dianna Lansdon, president of the Montgomery AGLOW Group, will be the guest speaker.
January 20
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. District 91 House Representative Rhett Marques will be speaking on the upcoming Alabama legislative session, and Terry Morse from Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary will give a presentation on her nonprofit organization. Social time begins at 11 a.m. followed by the optional $12 lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the start of the program at noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering, and per Gov. Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com.
January 28
The Wiregrass-Enterprise chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its next lunch program with new leadership at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Tom Heisner, service officer for NARFE Chapter 1609 in Dothan. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information, contact Frank Zerbinos by text or call at 334-447-8092.