March 27

The City of Enterprise’s Easter Hat Parade and Contest will take place on Saturday, March 27 at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.

March 30

Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC will be having a Spring Family Fun Festival from Tuesday, March 30th thru Saturday, April 3rd. The festival will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy your favorite carnival foods, rides and games! Text “carnival” to 474747 to find out how you can receive a free pass.

April 3

Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will be in the garden section of Lowes in Enterprise on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer gardening questions and provide literature from the Alabama Extension Service to interested gardeners.