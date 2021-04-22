The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of the Amber Roads Travel. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks. For more information, attend a NARFE meeting or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.

Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to share in their Annual Missionary Day Service on Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Lady Melanie Shafah of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy, where her husband, Reverend Elijah Shafah, serves as pastor. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear Lady Shafah as she delivers the annual day message in the church’s sanctuary at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. All 9th District AME Church and public health COVID-19 directives will be followed. You may also join the service on Facebook Live via the church’s website johnschapelamec.org, on Zoom, on the church’s YouTube Channel (Johns Chapel AME Church) or via 87.9 FM radio accessible in the church parking lot and in the local vicinity of the church. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, Annual Day chairperson, at 334-477-1962, Ruthie Warren, Annual Day co-chairperson, at 334-347-1361 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.