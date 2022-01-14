The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. A Republican Primary Gubernatorial Candidate forum will be held. All six candidates—Governor Ivey, Lyndy Blanchard, Tim James, Jim Zeigler, Stacy George and Dean Odle—have been invited to participate. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Stacy George and Governor Ivey have declined due to scheduling conflict. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.