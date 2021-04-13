Aglow will meet on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks restaurant. The guest speaker will be Rev. Joshua Fisher from Ozark. The community is encouraged to attend and bring a friend. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

April 20

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will not hold its April 20 meeting due to COVID-19 concerns. The association will resume regular meetings beginning in September 2021. Members will be notified of these dates at a later time. For questions call 334-347-0933.

April 21

Republican Women of Coffee County‘s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 21. Becky Gerritson, executive director of Alabama Eagle Forum, will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 am and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

April 22

All In Credit Union’s 37th annual car sale featuring 14 local car, truck and RV dealers will be held April 22-24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.